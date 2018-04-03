I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love theScore sports app. It lets you follow just about every professional sports league on the planet and even a bunch of amateur leagues. Hockey fans, football fans, hoop fans, and all other sports fans can get their fix, and this year is even more special for golf fans.

As the Masters Tournament begins on April 5, 2018, theScore users will be able to view individual player profiles, with the ability to follow specific golfers, receive alerts for their rounds, tee times, breaking news, and more. You'll also be able to view stats, career results, and biographical information. If you're all-in for the Masters, then theScore is your source for everything about your favorite player.

You'll also be able to get a better look at course imagery through theScore's updated results pages.

