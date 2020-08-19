What you need to know
- Yes, Spotify is having issues right now.
- The platform says it is aware of issues with streaming.
- Users are having issues streaming songs online, but synced songs on devices seem to be unaffected.
Update, August 19 (11:37 pm ET): Spotify says all issues have now been fixed.
Reports suggest Spotify may be experiencing an outage stopping users from streaming songs on the platform. At this stage, offline, synced music doesn't seem affected.
Spotify is currently experiencing an outage affecting song playback. The problems first started around 8 AM ET and are currently preventing a large number of Spotify users from playing songs properly. Songs will play only for a few seconds before they pause and the Spotify client displays the error "can't play the current song."
Downdetector is showing a large number of reported issues in the last hour, globally, with a very high concentration in Europe and reports in the U.S. too. This could simply be due to the timing of the issue, rather than geography.
Spotify says it is aware of issues and checking them out, but provided no further details.
We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted.— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) August 19, 2020
Users seem to be experiencing issues streaming songs online, after a few seconds the song stops and the client issues an error stating "can't play current song." The problem does not seem to be affecting offline synced playlists and albums.
Spotify was last downed in July following an issue with a Facebook SDK, which caused problems for several iOS apps including Spotify, TikTok, and Pinterest. It doesn't seem as though there's any link this time however, as users are able to open their Spotify apps, and there are no other apps currently affected.
Update, August 19 (11:37 pm ET) — Spotify says problem is now fixed
In a tweet, Spotify has stated: Good news! Everything is good to go and looking happy. Still having issues? Give @SpotifyCares a tweet.
Good news! Everything is good to go and looking happy. Still having issues? Give @SpotifyCares a tweet.— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) August 19, 2020
