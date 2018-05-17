Sprint's adding a new wireless plan to its lineup targeted specifically at senior citizens. It's called "Unlimited 55+", and for all intents and purposes, is a direct copy of T-Mobile's same plan by the same name.

One line with Sprint Unlimited 55+ costs $50/month, but you can add a second one for just $20/month — resulting in an overall per-line cost of $35 each with Autopay turned on.

For that price, you're getting everything that comes with Sprint's regular unlimited plans, including unlimited talk, text, and data. Videos are streamed "in DVD quality up to 480p+", music can be streamed at a max of 500Kbps, cloud games are capped at 2Mbps, and your unlimited mobile hotspot speeds are limited to 3G.

Unlimited 55+ also comes with Sprint Global Roaming, meaning you can get "text and basic data" in over 185 countries at no additional cost.

Sprint Unlimited 55+ will be available for customers 55-years-old and above and launches May 18.

