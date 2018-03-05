



You need to get the timing down, especially in the beginning. Carefully watch the block move back and forth a few times so that you can get an idea of its speed. Then, when you think the moment is right, tap the screen to drop the block atop the stack. 2. Keep your finger close to the screen





Seconds count in Stack. To minimize tapping delays, try to hover your finger close to the screen. Not too close, though, or you might accidentally tap on the screen too early. You might have to go through some trial and error to find the distance that works for you. 3. Keep your eye focused on one corner of the stack





It's easier to line up the blocks if you focus on one corner at a time. Try to keep your eye on the same corner as you play. If you're right-handed, the upper left corner works the best because your fingers and hand aren't in the way. If you're left-handed, try the top right corner instead. 4. Tap lightly





Keep your taps light. There are a couple of reasons for this: one is that your finger will tire faster the harder you tap. The second reason is that the game might interpret a hard tap as double tap and drop the next block before you're ready to place it. 5. Accuracy counts for a lot





Every time you center a block correctly, the screen will flash. As you continue to accurately place blocks, the flashes will get brighter and more prominent. This is what you want because, after some successive large flashes, you'll get rewarded with a larger block that will act as the base for your ever-growing tower. A bigger base means that you have a little bit more room for error, which makes it a little easier to continue racking points. 6. Use blocks with a pattern

As you play Stack, you'll earn crystals which allows you to purchase patterns and colors for your blocks. While they are purely cosmetic, I have found them extremely useful. For example, I use the "check" block a lot. I find the lines provided by the plaid-like pattern allow me to better line up my blocks, which has in turn improved my accuracy. Now they are dozens of different patterns, and some are a little more busy than others, so I encourage you to try out different designs and see which gives you the most success. 7. Turn off the sound