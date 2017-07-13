Emphasize that little apple on your MacBook with these awesome decals and designs!

If you're someone who isn't a big fan of toting around your MacBook with a clunky case but still want a li'l extra something to express your personality and creativity, then springing for a MacBook sticker that's minimalist (while still highlighting the Apple on your laptop's cover) might be a great call.

Check out these 15 different MacBook stickers that you can use to really make you — and your MacBook — stand out in a crowd!

1. Want some juice with that Apple?

Get it?! Like apple juice?!

(All kidding aside, this vinyl sticker is adorable).

2. Show off your funky side with this psychedelic sticker

Seriously, this design is mesmerizing...

3. Origami + Apple logo = minimalist MacBook of your dreams!

This design is so cute and simple, and if you aren't a fan of all those origami cranes in one spot, then you can always play around with how many you add on.

You can even put them near your keyboard if you want to spice it up a bit!

4. Martini with an Apple, shaken, not stirred

"Uh, okay… Not sure how I'd do that, but sure…" (The bartender when you order that drink, probably.)

5. Add some cherries, oranges, pineapples, and pears to that fruit salad!

Because Apple on its own isn't a fruit salad. It's an apple. #duh

6. A bear went over the mountain to see…

… A giant Apple logo?!

7. #Throwback with this retro Apple logo sticker!

Back in my day, my Apples were rainbow, not white!

8. Yarrrrrrr an Apple a day keeps me maties away, ye scurvy scallywags!

(Get it? Because this decal turns your Apple logo into a pirate? No? I'll see myself out.)

Side note, could you imagine if light bulbs were powered by Apples?

10. Get Deadpool to chill on your Apple logo

I wouldn't bug him: he's looking for Francis.

11. Apple logo, I CHOOSE YOU!

Apple Logo tried looking super cool with this awesome Poke ball decal: IT WAS EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE!

12. Join the Dark Side with this Darth Vader sticker

To put on this sticker,no Force necessary! ba dum tss

13. What's better than Newton's Cradle?

Newton's Cradle made out of Apple logos, of course!

14. NO MOAR APPLE LOGO, JUS CAT NAO!!1!

"HI I AM CAT NICE 2 MEET U I ATE LOGO :)". (This cat bursting through your MacBook, probably)

And don't be lured by any glowing apples while you do!