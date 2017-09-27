Standalone Radio app coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 4.1

With the release of watchOS 4.1, the Apple Watch will gain a dedicated Radio app. This app will allow Apple Watch owners to tune in to Beats 1, Apple Music's other radio stations, and news stations directly on their watch.

When using the app, you'll see what's playing at the moment, and have a choice of selecting between the live Beats 1 stream or browsing through the other available radio stations. As you might expect, the forward and back controls won't be functional for Beats 1 and other live stations, but for Apple Music stations, but skipping tracks on Apple Music-generated stations, skipping should work just fine.

As of the current beta version of watchOS 4.1, Radio doesn't yet support streaming over LTE on the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular. However, the ability will likely make its way into the app by the time watchOS 4.1 launches to consumers, presumably later this year.