Stanford University has announced that it will make its 'Developing Applications for iOS' course available online via YouTube.

In an announcement on its website the institute stated:

The lectures for the Spring 2020 version of Stanford University's course CS193p (Developing Applications for iOS using SwiftUI) were delivered to our students in an on-line fashion due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Stanford is in the process of making those on-line video lectures available to all (two per week) via YouTube. This website was set up to give everyone access to the supporting material that was distributed to students during the quarter (homework, demo code, etc.).

The first two lectures of the series, Course Logistics and Intro to SwiftUI and MVVM and the Swift Type System are now available on YouTube, complete with readings and assignments, which it says are "absolutely essential to learning the material in this course." Stanford says that the material has not been developed or vetted by Apple, so don't take it as gospel. However, they note that "we've done our best to understand this technology ourselves in the short time it has been out and then share what we've learned."

Apple announced SwiftUI along with ARKit 3 and new Xcode Tools in June of 2019 stating:

Apple today unveiled several innovative technologies that make it dramatically easier and faster for developers to create powerful new apps. SwiftUI is a revolutionary development framework that makes building powerful user interfaces easier than ever before.

So if you've ever been curious about iOS app development, or would like to add a Stanford coding course to your resume, check it out!