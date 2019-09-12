Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple's VP and Managing Director of Greater China, is joining the board of Starbucks according to a press release.

Starbucks believes that the addition of Ge Mahe, as well as two other people, will help as it "continues to build an enduring company".

The Apple VP is joined by Richard E. Allison, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Domino's and Andrew Campion, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NIKE.