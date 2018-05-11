Let's face it — not everyone has a cool astronomer friend that can come over for some hang time when you decide it'd be fun to whip out the old analog telescope. And while it's likely you know a few things yourself if you own a telescope in the first place, you may still be missing out on some stellar viewing opportunities. Enter Hiuni: a connected telescope that aims to make amateur stargazing easier and more intuitive than ever. Hiuni on Kickstarter The idea for Hiuni was born when CEO Jack Chen, a dad unsatisfied with the natural science and education tools provided to his children by their school, and Andrew Wong, a fellow father and sky-admirer, decided they wanted to create a telescope that would offer impressive functionality while being near-effortless to use by everyone, regardless of their age or level of experience. Hiuni's name, after all, is a portmanteau of "hi" and "universe," illustrating the their dedication to making interacting with the celestial accessible to more than just seasoned professionals and die-hard hobbyists. After forming a team to help them achieve this goal, they all worked together to create multiple prototypes, improving upon each until they decided they were ready to share their project with the world via crowdfunding. So what is Hiuni exactly?

Simply put, Hiuni is a Cassegrain-style computerized telescope with a companion app. It has no eyepiece — you view all the images through the tablet of your choice. It consists of multiple sensors, two mirrors, a corrector lens, and other optics technology, and includes detachable legs so you can set it up anywhere you like. How does it work? According to the Hiuni's Kickstarter page, here's how to use it right out of the box (and once you've downloaded the companion app): Once turned on, Hiuni will self-calibrate. Connect your iOS or Android tablet to Hiuni via the Hiuni app. (You can do this via a local Wi-Fi network or, if you're in the middle of nowhere to make sure you get a better view, Hiuni's own Wi-Fi signal.) Choose an observable celestial object. Hiuni will navigate to your selection on its own. Basically, Hiuni uses its sensory array to figure out where it is. It will then use a platesolving algorithm to analyze the picture, detect star patterns, and match it with the sky database within the app. If you prefer a more freewheeling approach, you can also take control with the virtual joystick within the Hiuni app to position the telescope yourself, exploring as you please. Hiuni offers two live views of the sky above you as well, so you can choose how you experience the heavens:

Our Sky View is a wide angled view of the night. Allowing you to see a greater number of stars and constellations, Sky View acts as your map with the advantage of real-time overlaid information about celestial objects that you can observe … This view allows you to get a sense of viewable objects around you and their relative positions. When you find an object you would like to see close, then you can transition to our Space View where you will see up close stars, planets and other celestial objects through the 6-inch optical tube. This view is the actual eye of the telescope, peering into the cosmos. The image sensor we use is color, so Space View will be in stunning true colors.