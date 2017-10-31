Sometimes it feels like life is a big to-do list. Drop 10 pounds, go to the grocery store, complete the newest project at work, study every day for the LSAT, whatever you have going on in your life there is always more to do. Keeping track of it all can be stressful, time-consuming, and make you feel really overwhelmed. You need to get organize and plan your life in a way that works for you.
Start planning your life today! Learn more
While you can find plenty of planners, to-do list, and calendar apps out there, finding the right one can be hard and you need something that's simple, affordable, and convenient right now. Don't worry, iMore Digital Offers is here to save the day.
WeDo Pro is the ultimate life planner! WeDo offers an incredible personal task manager for keeping track of groceries, personal projects, work objectives, or anything else you want to track. You can even use it for collaborating in groups so everyone involved can stay on top of the progress and communicate with the group.
Just look at some of the great features WeDo Pro has to offer!
- Create new groups to collaborate on tasks and lists.
- Easily plan events, tasks, and habits with the unique and simple built-in planner.
- Assign tasks to others and get notified when they've been completed.
- Add reminders, due dates, and repetitive tasks so you never forget to do something again.
- Add notes and files to make sure you have everything you need to finish a task.
WeDo Pro usually costs customers $180, but right now through iMore Digital Offers, you can get a lifetime subscription to WeDo Pro for only $19.99! You'll be saving money and getting tasks done on time.
Stop stressing about all the things on your to-do list and start keeping track of all your projects, goals, and daily habits with ease! Don't miss out on this fantastic offer for WeDo Pro!
One app with amazing results! Learn more