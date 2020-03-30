Time to save some money, create some space, and keep your media with you anywhere you go! The Sabrent Rocket Nano 512GB USB 3.2 portable solid state drive is down to $99.99 at Newegg. That's $80 off its retail price and an all-new historic low for the portable SSD. The deal is only available today, though, and applies just to the silver version.

Most people use portable hard drives to carry music and other media from one place to the other. The problem with that is portable hard drives have lots of moving parts. In your backpack or bag they get jostled around and messed up. Solid state drives don't have that problem. So not only do you get a lot of space, you get a lot more durability. That's the beauty of the Sabrent Rocket Nano, especially when it's down to this low price instead of inflated like portable SSDs tend to be.

The Sabrent Rocket Nano excels in a couple of respects. Firstly, it's tiny (as the Nano moniker suggests) making it super easy to tote around every day so you always have your important data handy. At only 2.75 inches long, it's hardly going to take up any room in your laptop bag at all. Its aluminum construction also aids it durability.

Secondly, it's blazing fast. Its built-in USB 3.2 interface provides speeds of up to 1000 MB/s meaning you can transfer and backup large amounts of data and 4K videos in seconds. It connects via USB-C and is designed to work with both Windows and macOS, so you can transfer data between whatever computers you use. It's plug-and-play with no drivers needed to use it either.

