What you need to know
- COVID-19 has driven a massive surge in app downloads.
- According to Sensor Tower data, first time installs increased data usage by 34% compared to the same period last year.
- Over 596 million GB of data was used to download apps in Q1 2020.
New data from Sensor Tower suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven a massive surge in first-time app downloads, as more people are staying at home and finding new ways to socialize and entertain themselves.
According to the new report, a "sharp rise in consumer adoption of mobile apps during the global COVID-19 pandemic precipitated a significant increase in internet bandwidth consumption around the globe."
Sensor Tower data reportedly reveals that the amount of data used to download the top 250 mobile apps globally increased by a whopping 34% in Q1 of 2020 when compared to the same period last year. A staggering 596 petabytes (596 million GB) of data was used, marking a 52% increase on Q1's three-year average. By contrast, 2019's Q1 figures marked a 4% decrease on Q1 of 2018.
Sensor Tower notes that the increase cannot solely be attributed to an increase in file sizes of apps, which has only grown 10% year on year since 2019.
So how much data is 596 petabytes? I'm glad you asked. Sensor Tower's comparison notes that the total data used would be enough to stream 53 million hours (over 6050 years) of 4K Netflix, or enough to fill the storage of 9.3 million iPhones (top-of-the-range storage models). (So just a bit less than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)
The report further confirms this does not include third-party Android downloads, re-installs, updates of installations of the same app on multiple devices with the same account, so it could actually be a fairly conservative estimate in just how much data usage for app downloads increased at the start of 2020. The data usage represents over 33.6 billion new installs from both the App Store and Google Play, a 20.3% increase year-on-year.
You can read the full report here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 13.5 jailbreak on the way, less than 24 hours after its public release
There's a new jailbreak coming and it's going to support all devices that support iOS 13.5.
40 iPhones and 20 pairs of AirPods used to film 'Mythic Quest: Quarantine'
Co-creators of Apple TV+ show "Mythic Quest", Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz have been speaking about what it took to fil an episode of the show while in quarantine.
Apple's 2020 Pride faces are now available and here's how to find them
Apple's Pride celebration rainbow designed watch faces are now available in watchOS 6.2.5.
A Fold Apart, Scrappers, and more are now on Apple Arcade!
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.