If you're a gamer chances are you have a Steam account. Steam is not only an amazing source for PC and Mac games, but they also offer movies and other digital products to millions and millions of users.

Today Valve (the company that owns Steam) announced they will be bringing two new apps to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to help extend the reach and accessibility of their services. The Steam Link app and the Steam Video app are set to launch later this year, with the former even launching this month!

What is Steam Link?

In short, its an app that will allow you to play your Steam games on your mobile devices; however, it's not quite as simple as it sounds.