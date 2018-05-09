If you're a gamer chances are you have a Steam account. Steam is not only an amazing source for PC and Mac games, but they also offer movies and other digital products to millions and millions of users.
Today Valve (the company that owns Steam) announced they will be bringing two new apps to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to help extend the reach and accessibility of their services. The Steam Link app and the Steam Video app are set to launch later this year, with the former even launching this month!
What is Steam Link?
In short, its an app that will allow you to play your Steam games on your mobile devices; however, it's not quite as simple as it sounds.
"The Steam Link app, slated to launch the week of May 21st, allows gamers to experience their Steam library of games on their Android (phone, tablet, TV) and iOS-based (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) devices while connected via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host system (Mac or PC), with Android access initially offered in beta."
It's important to remember this isn't really mobile gaming, as you'll need a super strong internet connection on the same network as your host device (PC or Mac) or an Ethernet connection. Of course, this does give you the ability to play your entire Steam library as long as you have the necessary connection.
Valve also went on to say that both the Steam controller and MFi controllers would be supported by the Steam Link app.
What is Steam Video
The Steam Video app is a much simpler service.
"Later this summer, the Steam Video app is targeted for release, allowing users to enjoy the thousands of movies and shows available on Steam directly via their Android and iOS devices over Wi-Fi or LTE. In direct response to customer feedback, it will offer the ability to enjoy content in offline and streaming modes."
In short, you'll be able to watch your content on your iPhone or iPad whenever you want as long as you have an internet connection. Plus, it appears you'll be able to download content onto your device for viewing offline, which is definitely a welcome addition.
What do you think?
Let us know in the comments below!