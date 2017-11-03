SteelSeries has a headset on its way that promises to make your Nintendo Switch gaming experience even better!

The information is murky, the teaser is as vague as can be, but what we do know is that SteelSeries is launching a headset and this headset has Bluetooth capability, but can also be connected to Nintendo Switch. I'm already sold.

SteelSeries posted a teaser video via Twitter that shows a bunch of quotes from gamers and reviewers that have complained about issues with voice chat while playing Nintendo Switch and using the Nintendo Switch Online app. SteelSeries apparently has a solution, and I can't wait to find out what that is. I won't have to wait long, though. The company will make an official announcement on Nov. 7. Mark your calendars kids.

We love the Switch. We don't love the voice chat hassle. 💔 We science TF out of it on 11/7 👩‍🔬 pic.twitter.com/PkLq0Py4pH — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) November 3, 2017

It looks like the company is launching a version of its flagship Arctis 7 headset, but with special functionality specific to Nintendo Switch, which would be fantastic.

Nintendo recently updated the Switch with support for USB wireless headphones, but if you want to use Bluetooth-supported wireless headphones, you'll need a Bluetooth audio transmitter, which you can connect to the headphone jack and roam free with your gaming.

If I were a betting woman, I'd guess SteelSeries has made a Bluetooth set of headphones that can connect wired to your Switch for direct audio of the game, while at the same time, uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone so you can listen in and communicate with the online chat features in the Nintendo Switch Online app.

I'm just guessing here, but I think I'm on to something.

No matter what it is, I've already put my money in a big pile so I can shove it in their hands as soon as this secret awesomeness is announced.

What do you think?

What do you think SteelSeries is getting at in its teaser video? Put your guesses in the comments or head over to our Nintendo Switch forums for a robust chat!