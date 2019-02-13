Today, SteelSeries announced full Fortnite compatibility across all its mobile controllers. This includes the new Stratus Duo, Stratus XL, and Nimbus. The maker said this comprehensive family of critically-acclaimed controllers is ready for Fortnite on mobile or PC. SteelSeries Chief Technical Officer Tino Soelberg said, "With the massive success of Fortnite, we want to ensure gamers have the best possible gaming experience regardless of what platform they're playing on."

The Stratus Duo is SteelSeries' newest full-size multi-platform controller. Gamers can easily swap between the Bluetooth connection for mobile gaming on Android, Oculus Go, and Samsung VR and the low latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection for gaming on Windows. Gamers no longer need to struggle with awkward touchscreen controls while playing mobile games on their Android devices. The controller is powered by a lithium ion battery for more than 20 hours of play and comes with a 1.8 meter cable.

The Stratus Duo is now available for $59.99.

The Nimbus — the world's best-selling game controller for Apple TV, iOS, and Mac — is a full-sized wireless controller perfect for playing Fortnite on iPhone or iPad. The ergonomic shape and familiar button placement of the Nimbus makes it simple for users to jump right into Fortnite or hundreds of other games like Minecraft.

The Stratus XL is a Bluetooth gaming controller for Android and Windows. It includes 40 hours of gameplay with AA batteries, LED notification, clickable joysticks, and complete customization of the sensitivity and trigger actuation.

The Stratus XL is available for $59.99.

If you want to mount your phone to your controller, you can use the SmartGrip. The entire SteelSeries controller line is compatible with the new SmartGrip accessory. The SmartGrip is an adjustable phone mount that easily clips on to the controllers and holds your phones in place while you play. Luckily, it only costs $9.99.

If you want to play Fortnite on the go, you should definitely check out these controllers. We absolutely love the Stratus Duo because it works on a variety of devices.

