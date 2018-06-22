Amazon has the Philips Hue 4-bulb white ambiance starter kit on sale for $119.99, a savings of $30 from its regular price. This price drop makes it just $20 more than the regular white starter kit, which doesn't allow you to change the color temperature of the lights. While it may seem like a small difference, the ability to manage the variant of white that the light is displaying is a huge help and I use it regularly.

This kit comes with everything you need to get started, including the four white ambiance bulbs, the HomeKit / Alexa-compatible Hub, an Ethernet cable, and more. Once you get started with Hue lights, you may not be able to stop yourself. Consider grabbing four extra bulbs, a dimmer switch, and an Echo Dot to control it all with just your voice.

You can control the lights from anywhere in the world using the free Philips Hue app on both iOS and Android. The company recently pushed out an awesome update to the app, bringing a new look and a few new features. If you've been waiting to get into the smart light scene, this may be the opportunity you've been looking for.

