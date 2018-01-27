So you've got a cool new DSLR camera and are thinking about getting serious about photography. Well having the right gear and knowing how to frame a good shot is only half the battle. You also need to become a master of photoshop manipulation to make your photos stand out.
This 20-hour bundle will turn you into a Photoshop master!
If you've been looking to improve your photoshop skills, boy do we have a deal for you! For a limited time, you can get the Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle for just $19. That's 98% off the regular price of around $1200!
This bundle includes eight great courses that'll help vastly improve your photo editing skills. Each course is broken down into lectures along with step-by-step guides for using the different editing tools at your disposal. The topics covered include:
- Master Photoshop Light Effects & Style Your Images
- Design a Unique Bookstore-Quality Photo Book with Blurb
- Fine Art Compositing with Photoshop CC
- Lightroom CC Crash Course
- Amber & Teal: Cinematic Color Grading in Photoshop
- Master the Art of Coloring Black and White Photographs
- Photoshop CC: Digital Art Pro Techniques
- Portrait Photography Masterclass
Never take a boring picture again!
Keep in mind that an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription is not included here, so you'll already need to have Photoshop and Lightroom installed on your computer. Once you do, this bundle will have your photos looking better than ever! Don't miss out on this great deal!