You don't need to be a hardcore germaphobe in order to understand the threat that germs and bacteria pose to our daily lives and wellbeing. Whether you're trying to rid your home of harmful elements that cause sickness or simply want to breathe cleaner air so you can increase your productivity, living in a germ-free environment is absolutely essential.

But the truth is that hand-washing and basic sanitation methods only go so far when it comes to eliminating harmful germs and bacteria throughout the home.

The ROCKUBOT: Sterilizing Robot takes cleanliness to an entirely new level by allowing you to eliminate 99.9% of harmful bacteria, germs, viruses and mites in just seconds, and right now it's on sale for over 20% off its usual price at just $99.95.

Having been successfully funded on both Indiegogo and Kickstarter, this all-in-one sterilization tool will help you live a happier and cleaner life both at home and in the office.

The ROCKUBOT uses state-of-the-art technology in order to keep the air that surrounds you free from germs and airborne viruses at all times, and patented UV-C light and ultrasonic wave technology allows it to kill the vast majority of harmful airborne elements in seconds without the need for third-party filters or tools.

This intrepid sterilizing gadget even doubles as a powerful 5,000mAh power bank that you can use to charge all of your USB devices, and you also have the option of utilizing a variety of handheld cleaning modes when it comes time to clean specific objects like remotes, laptops, and more.

Breathe better while eliminating 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria in your home with a ROCKUBOT: Sterilizing Robot for just $99.95—over 20% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.