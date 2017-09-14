Apple's new Park and new iPhone return the company to its roots.
Apple Park is breathtaking: Minimalist, austere, Zen. The main building curves through the campus and above the trees, a ring of glass and solar panels that disappears behind the rolling hills one moment only to rise up and fill your field of view the next.
The orchards are still growing in but it's easy to see they, and the paths that meandering around and in between, will be a welcome home to fruit, birds, and runners. No sign of a vineyard, though. At least not yet.
We entered through the Visitor Center, which includes an Apple Store and a Caffe. Both follow the company's latest design language — the one found at the newly updated Apple at Infinite Loop store. The scale is similar too, smaller and more intimate than Union Square or World Trade, but with the same earthy, almost communal vibe.
Up from the Visitor Center is what we came for: the Steve Jobs Theater. Much like the old 5th Avenue cube, the glass structure above ground is stunning but serves only as a cap for the much larger, more action-packed interior below.
We didn't get to try the rotating elevator; it was the stairs for us. After a quick climb down, we landed in the theater proper. Bigger than Town Hall at Infinite Loop but just as cozy, and brimmed with comfortable leather chairs that offered AC power at the base of every armrest and not-a-bad-seat-in-the-house views of center-stage.
And what a stage. Big, bright, and backed with the type of screen experience, we'd come to find out, you only find in the highest-end cinemas. (But better calibrated.)
It wasn't the biggest venue the company had ever used. It wasn't as cavernous as Flynt Center or Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. But it was the most Apple venue ever, the most modern, and one specifically built for what happened next.
Welcome to the Steve Jobs Theater
Apple's 2017 September Event began with a tribute to Apple's co-founder, and the man whose name the theater honors: Steve Jobs. His words filled the room: "One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something great."
"I love hearing his voice," said Apple's CEO, Tim Cook. "It was only fitting that Steve should open his theater."
It was a visibly transformative moment for Apple and for Cook. "It's taken some time, but we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness."
For a decade, Cook said, Jobs had been working on a new campus for Apple that would enhance collaboration between engineers and designers as they created the next generation of products to change the world.
This was the defining moment of the show for me. More than any new watch or phone, Apple itself is what the company sees as its most important asset, and Apple Park is its new home.
A sea of asphalt converted into an orchard scattered with buildings powered by 100% renewable energy and thousands of dedicated hearts and souls.
"Steve's vision and passion live on here at Apple Park and everywhere at Apple. Today and every day, we honor him."
Apple Retail
Angela Ahrendts, senior vice president of Apple retail, kicked off the event with an update on Apple's new stores, which she said the company thinks of more as town halls. The last time I heard Ahrendts speak in front of media, at the Union Square opening, she confessed that, like Jony Ive, it wasn't her favorite thing. But Apple Park in many ways is an extension of what Apple Retail has been doing for the last few years, from design to spirit, and that's what she spoke to.
Ahrendts spoke about the latest and next Apple Stores, and about the new position therein: Creative Pros who are to the liberal arts what Geniuses have been to the technology.
She said the company sees Apple Stores more as educational opportunities, exemplified by the new Today at Apple programs and Forum facilities. At the end of the day, Apple still needs to sell. But the company is, I think smartly, playing the long game here and investing in customers and potential customers up front. No single sale is as valuable as a long term — perhaps lifelong — relationship.
"Apple Retail's purpose is to enrich lives. Thanks to the 65,000 Apple Retail Employees around the world!"
Apple Watch Series 3
Jeff Williams, who in addition to running Apple's operations also runs Watch and the company's health initiatives, was next up on stage. Apple still declines to release actual sales numbers for Apple Watch, but Williams said they were up 50% year-over-year — enough to make Apple Watch the number one watch in the world, over Rolex, Fossil, Omega, and Cartier.
While it's increasingly clear the smart watch market is predominantly an Apple Watch market, it's just as clear Apple doesn't view Watch in so narrow a context. The company is owning the wrist but it's unlocking the potential of wearable computing that remains its goal.
To that end, Willaims introduced one of the best event videos Apple has done: Apple Watch customers, from Russian cyborgs to blind runners to Olympians to accident victims, of all ages, from all different places and backgrounds, all saying in their own words how Watch liberated, improved, and even saved their lives.
Apple, like many, struggled at first to understand the place and purpose of Watch. No longer.
After highlighting some of the watchOS 4 features we saw back in June at WWDC, Williams showed off new functionality for the Watch's heart rate monitor. There's a redesigned app and complication, and alerts for elevated and irregular heartbeats. Williams also announced a new program with Stanford Medical that will offer heart monitoring to people at risk.
Where, before, the heart rate monitor detected serious health issues only incidentally, now it's being deliberately designed to do just that.
Next, Williams announced Apple Watch Series 3. On the surface, the big deal is cellular networking. That takes Apple Watch from a short-range shuttle craft that could never wander too far from starship iPhone to a warp-capable craft in its own right. Still limited by size and power, but no longer limited by space.
Apple was able to cram cellular into the existing Watch form factor — increased only ever-so-slightly at the bottom of the heart rate monitor's crystal enclosure, by effectively turning the display into the antenna array. By using LTE as cleverly as it had used GPS last year — only when iPhone wasn't available and as efficiently as possible when absolutely needed — Apple also maintained battery life for casual use.
Williams then placed a call to Deidre Caldbeck from the Watch's marketing team who, it was soon revealed, was out on a paddle board in the middle of the lake. That was a risky move for a live event but it made for a spectacular demo.
"I'm going rogue," said Williams, who then pointed out that while he enjoyed the benefit of dual microphones designed to give him phenomenal audio on the theater, all Caldbeck had was the tiny watch mic, far from her mouth, in the middle of the lake, and the call was coming through loud and clear.
Beneath the surface of Series 3 is something just as impressive: the new S3 system-in-package. Using Watch Series 3 later in the demo room, it felt like an even bigger performance jump than S2 was over S1 last year. It took Siri from its previous sluggish state to spritely and now enables Siri to talk back as well. That's huge for accessibility and for everyday use.
Much like cellular, the performance improvement is another huge step towards taking Apple Watch from accessory to computing device in its own right. It still can't be a primary device but it can now have moments of primacy. That's huge for now but even more important for what's coming next: A world overlayed by AirPod and other AR devices that only need a small local identity and cloud connected anchor to our bodies.
Not every carrier will support Watch Series 3, and not right away. My own carrier, Rogers, has no current plans. So I'll be switching carriers. For those who don't want or need cellular, there's also a Wi-Fi-only version of Series 3, along with Series 1 models to better cover introductory price points.
And yes, bands remain compatible, so I wasn't left weeping on the theater floor. There are also new Hermès and Nike+ versions, and new gray ceramic Edition, so my wallet is very much still there weeping. (Though partially in joy.)
To be continued...
Apple also introduced a new Apple TV and new iPhones. I'll share my thoughts on those in the next column.
