Every time I see deals like this, I like to buy a few cables. Just because I know the cables I have lying around the house have either disappeared or frayed apart at the end. Definitely good to stock up if you haven't in a while!
The Anker Powerline II 3-foot Lightning Cable is down to $9.99 with code XMAS8432 on Amazon. This cable is normally $12 and rarely drops this low without a coupon code.
The Powerline II is Anker's slightly more durable Lightning cable, and this price puts it only a couple bucks above the original Powerline cable.
Features include:
- Strength In Numbers: Extreme reinforcement ensures internal wiring is protected to keep phones charging—able to support over 175 lb (80kg).
- Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12x longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.
- Charge Fast: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.
- A Cable for Life: We're so confident about Powerline II's long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.
Check out Anker's bigger ongoing sale for more deals on wall chargers, car chargers, and more.