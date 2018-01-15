Amazon currently has the Sylvania Smart+ HomeKit compatible smart bulbs on sale for $20.99. These bulbs were released back in October and have sold for $25.99 since their release. Smart bulbs are rather common these days, but unfortunately not many of the more affordable options work with Apple's HomeKit, so Apple fans are left paying more or waiting longer.

These bulbs, which don't require a hub, can be controlled using voice commands through Siri on your compatible iOS and Mac devices. Other features include:

Works with Apple HomeKit to support soft white dimming capabilities at 2700K. No hub required for set up.

Immediately start controlling your bulb with quick and easy set up using Bluetooth on your compatible Apple iOS device. Home Hub setup required for extended features including away from home control, scheduling, and automations.

Control your lights with voice integration through Siri - Ask Siri to dim your lights, set a scene, turn on or off, and more.

Use away from home control to create schedules to automatically turn your lights on and off at designated times. (Home Hub setup required using compatible Apple TV or iPad.)

Ideal for your favorite ceiling fan lights, floor lamps, table lamps, pendant lights, and more throughout your home.

See at Amazon