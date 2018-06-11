Apple's built-in Stocks app lets you keep track of everything in your portfolio right on your iPhone. You can check individual stocks and exchanges, see openings, highs, lows, volume, P/E, news, and see graphs from one day to two years.

Apple is finally giving the Stocks app a design facelift and added a couple of cool new features in iOS 12! Here's everything you need to know about Stocks in iOS 12!

New design

From a design standpoint, Stocks got a minor facelift and looks a little sharper than its iOS 11. All the Stocks you choose to follow are still at the top of the app when you open it up. Selecting a specific stock still reveal a lot more information, including trends and other metrics.

Relevant news in the Stocks app!

Apple News is now going to show you relevant news based on the stocks that you are following right in the stocks app. Apple says this will go beyond just news article about the companies you're investing in, but articles from around the world that might be relevant to your interest or be influencing the market in some way.

If you use the Stocks app to actually keep track of stocks you have, you know that the more information you have the smarter you can invest!

Stocks on iPad!

That's right, the Stocks app has been missing from the iPad for a while now, and iOS 12 fixes that. You now can access all the Stocks app has to offer on your iPad and not just your iPhone.

Stocks on macOS