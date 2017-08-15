The dramatic saga of Jen Lewis's *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* sticker pack is almost better than the stickers themselves … almost.

If you don't follow Jen Lewis on Twitter, you should. Lewis is an illustrator, a designer, and easily one of the funniest people on Twitter. She's also the creator of my new favorite sticker pack in the App Store for iMessage. It's called *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* the Perfect Emoji, and it is exactly that: The perfect emoji representation of a chef kissing their fingers to express absolute approval or appreciation (it also has a chef turning their head in disgust). You can get it for 99¢ in the App Store for iMessage.

*Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* the Perfect Emoji - 99¢ - Download Now

A screenshot of the Kisses Fingers Like a Chef sticker packA screenshot of the Kisses Fingers Like a Chef sticker packA screenshot of the Kisses Fingers Like a Chef sticker pack

The only thing better (well, almost better) than the sticker pack is its saga, which Lewis shared on Twitter.

Ever since Lewis posted this tweet earlier this month, I've been waiting patiently for the *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* sticker pack to become a reality:

OK, OK … to be perfectly honest, I've wanted this emoji, in some form or another, since Lewis posted this tweet way back in April:

Lewis's sticker pack was rejected a mere two hours after she tweeted about submitting it to the App Store. She also bragged about being able to use it on her own phone. Don't mind me, just over here sobbing. 😭

Lewis resubmitted the app the next day with a slightly redesigned emoji chef:

But that was rejected, too! Apple's review team said it was because the app "only [included] one emoji":

Motivated by the haters, Lewis created several chefs in various skin tones and hat colors and added a new chef emoji!

Unable to resist the profound excellence of Lewis's new and improved sticker pack, Apple finally approved *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef*.

Send some Chef Kisses and Disses by snagging Jen Lewis's sticker pack in the App Store for iMessage.

*Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* the Perfect Emoji - 99¢ - Download Now