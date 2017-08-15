The dramatic saga of Jen Lewis's *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* sticker pack is almost better than the stickers themselves … almost.

If you don't follow Jen Lewis on Twitter, you should. Lewis is an illustrator, a designer, and easily one of the funniest people on Twitter. She's also the creator of my new favorite sticker pack in the App Store for iMessage. It's called *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* the Perfect Emoji, and it is exactly that: The perfect emoji representation of a chef kissing their fingers to express absolute approval or appreciation (it also has a chef turning their head in disgust). You can get it for 99¢ in the App Store for iMessage.

*Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* the Perfect Emoji - 99¢ - Download Now

The only thing better (well, almost better) than the sticker pack is its saga, which Lewis shared on Twitter.

Ever since Lewis posted this tweet earlier this month, I've been waiting patiently for the *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef* sticker pack to become a reality:

I just built an app that will bring this emoji to life. It's all up to Apple now. Stay tuned for 5 to 7 *kisses fingers* long summer days. https://t.co/uwrdzdbZxB — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 7, 2017

OK, OK … to be perfectly honest, I've wanted this emoji, in some form or another, since Lewis posted this tweet way back in April:

I just designed *kisses fingers like an Italian chef* the perfect emoji pic.twitter.com/3ngx2ytWRz — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) April 12, 2017

Lewis's sticker pack was rejected a mere two hours after she tweeted about submitting it to the App Store. She also bragged about being able to use it on her own phone. Don't mind me, just over here sobbing. 😭

My *kisses fingers* perfect app was rejected by the App Store but it still works on my phone so pic.twitter.com/WC6aG6Dsma — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 8, 2017

Lewis resubmitted the app the next day with a slightly redesigned emoji chef:

I submitted the redesign, please keep all of your chef's fingers and toes crossed for me pic.twitter.com/Yp4SiZy7oS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 9, 2017

But that was rejected, too! Apple's review team said it was because the app "only [included] one emoji":

App Store rejection no. 2:

I'm not giving up. I'm resubmitting with some tone variations, maybe a patterned hat or two. pic.twitter.com/a2aJYcTR6a — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 9, 2017

Motivated by the haters, Lewis created several chefs in various skin tones and hat colors and added a new chef emoji!

I'm glad the App Store keeps rejecting me. Look at all of my beautiful new chefs. pic.twitter.com/2v57uqZLd1 — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 11, 2017

My newest submission to the App Store has two sections: "Chef's Kiss" and "Chef's Diss" pic.twitter.com/xOEXyTSX1z — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 11, 2017

Unable to resist the profound excellence of Lewis's new and improved sticker pack, Apple finally approved *Kisses Fingers Like a Chef*.

I...I never thought this would actually happen. Thank you for joining me on this journey. pic.twitter.com/ifIMmO3hNb — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 13, 2017

Send some Chef Kisses and Disses by snagging Jen Lewis's sticker pack in the App Store for iMessage.

