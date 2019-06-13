At E3 2019, Next Games and Netflix announced the development of a game based on the hit television series Stranger Things. No time frame has been announced just yet but we should hear more about it in the coming weeks.

In a press release Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games had this to say:

We are huge fans of Stranger Things and thrilled to work together with Netflix to bring our shared vision of Stranger Things into life in a mobile game format. Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things' rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device. Combined with Netflix's second-to-none ability to reach audiences across the globe, we will deploy all of our accumulated creative and technological expertise to create a game for the fans of the series all around the world.

Next Games are no Strangers (get it?) to location-based games, as they are the developers of The Walking Dead: Our World.

Our World is a location-based game that features the walkers from the TV show. It's pretty good, and the zombie mechanic is exciting and sometimes scary. If Next Games can bring all its skills to bare it could have a huge hit on its hands.

See you in the Upside Down!