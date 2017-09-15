You don't need to have a monthly contract to get an iPhone these days, but which carrier should you bring your phone to?
Taking your iPhone to a pre-paid plan can save you quite a bit of cash and if you live in the United States, there are quite a few options these days. Whether you're a talker, texter or web surfer, there's something to be had for everyone when it comes to moving to a prepaid plan. Some may require tweaking a few settings to get things like picture messaging fully up and running, but if you need to save some cash or just don't fancy signing contracts, pre-paid is a great option.
Let's take a closer look at some options across all the major iPhone compatible pre-paid carriers in the United States.
Check for coverage
The most important aspect of choosing a carrier, prepaid or not, is whether or not there's good coverage in your area. We'd suggest checking coverage maps for each respective carrier so you can eliminate ones that are sub-par or non-existent where you spend most of your time. That'll ultimately make the decision a lot easier.
- T-Mobile Coverage Map - Link
- Straight Talk Coverage Map - Link
- Mint SIM Coverage Map - Link
- Virgin Mobile Coverage Map - Link
- Boost Mobile Coverage Map - Link
- Cricket Coverage Map - Link
- AT&T Prepaid (GoPhone) Coverage Map - Link
Once you've decided which carriers actually have good coverage in your area and which ones you can immediately rule out, you can start looking at what plans are actually available to you.
AT&T Prepaid (formerly GoPhone)
AT&T Prepaid is the new name for the GoPhone brand, with the same great AT&T coverage. The entry-level plan starts at $35 a month and includes 1GB high-speed data. A $45 plan with 6GB is also available, as is an unlimited plan for $65 each month. All three plans offer unlimited talk and text in the U.S. and unlimited texting to over 100 different countries. the $65 plan and the $45 plan also offer unlimited talk and text between and within Mexico and Canada.
Signing up for Auto Refill will save you $5 a month any of the AT&T Prepaid plans.
Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile is a CDMA carrier that utilizes Sprint's network. The carrier offers twodifferent data options for customers, with pricing starting as low as $30 when you sign up for auto-refill. With the base plan, you get 3GB of LTE data each month.
The next step up would be $50 a month for unlimited LTE data. All of the plans include unlimited talk and text, as well as the ability to use your phone as a hotspot, and unlimited music streaming without using your monthly data allotment.
Cricket
Cricket is small, but well-known, carrier that offers a few different low-cost options to get you started. The entry-level plan offers 1GB of data for $30. They also offer a $40 plan with 4GB of high-speed data, a $50 plan with 8GB of high-speed data and two unlimited plans: a $55 dollar option that caps your data speeds at 3MB/second and a $60 plan that doesn't. All plans except the basic $30 option are $5 cheaper if you use Auto Pay.
All of the plans include unlimited talk and text. The 8GB option, as well as both unlimited plans, come with unlimited international texting and unlimited calls and texts to and from Mexico and Canada. The 8GB option also offers free tethering.
Mint SIM
Mint SIM is a T-Mobile MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) that offers cheap data when you buy in bulk. You can pay for 3 months, 6 months or 12 months in advance and get service as low as $15 per month for 2GB of high-speed data each month. If you want the convenience of paying for the whole year in one shot, a 2GB per month plan still comes out at just $15 a month. The value scales well, too: 10GB per month plans are just $25 per month.
All plans include unlimited talk and text, and Mint SIM is super iPhone friendly — activate your account, put in the SIM card, turn on your phone and it just works.
Straight Talk
Straight Talk is a MVNO that piggybacks on AT&T's network to provide great coverage at an affordable cost. Plans start at just $30 a month with 1500 minutes and 100MB of data, which likely won't meet the needs of most. For an extra $5, you jump up to unlimited talk and text and 2GB of high-speed data. For the data hungry, Straight Talk offers a $55 plan that has 12GB of data and a $60 plan plan that offers 8GB and unlimited talk and text to mobile numbers in Canada, China, India, and Mexico.
With Straight Talk you can pay for 30 days, 3 months, 6 months or even a full year at once. For some this, is a great advantage, as you just pay once and then know your phone will work for the year.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile has grown in popularity since it ditched contracts, but the company offers pre-paid plans that are quite a steal as well.
You have several options for pre-paid service starting at $45 per month for 4GB of LTE data. There is also a $55 plan that offers 6GB, as well as the T-Mobile One Prepay plan that gives you unlimited LTE data for $75 per month.
All plans include unlimited talk and text and unlimited streaming through most services with T-Mobile's Binge On feature. The T-Mobile One pre-paid plan works throughout North America, not just the U.S., so if you're traveling to Canada, Mexico or Latin America you won't have any problems.
Virgin Mobile
Virgin Mobile is another MVNO that operates on Sprint's network. Since early 2017 they have specialized their service just for iPhone users with what they call their "Inner Circle" service.
If you bring your own iPhone, $50 per month gets you unlimited talk, text, and data, but there's a catch — only the first 4GB of data are high-speed LTE. There are also several other Inner Circle perks like discounts through Virgin Wines, a free companion ticket for trans-Atlantic Virgin Atlantic flights and a free extra night at Virgin Hotels.
The bigger deal for iPhone users is 12 months of Inner Circle service for just $1 when you buy your new iphone through Virgin.
Buying an unlocked iPhone
There are a number of places that you can grab an unlocked iPhone from these days. Apple is now offering its own financing plan, so if you want to buy the latest and greatest right from Apple, you can now stretch the payments over 24 months. If you don't need the latest, and are looking to save a few bucks on the phone, there are a few other places to shop for a phone.
Online sites such as eBay, Amazon, and Swappa allow you to shop used phones, and find something that better meets your budget needs. Most pre-paid carriers offer the option to purchase an iPhone from them, but most will require you to pay the full cost of the phone upfront.
The bottom line
When it comes to choosing a prepaid carrier, all of the above have their advantages and disadvantages. For most of us, carriers that piggyback on At&t or T-Mobile's network will have the best coverage, but if you live in an area where Sprint has you covered, carriers like Boost or Virgin offer some nice plans — don't rule them out!.
If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck with the best coverage, we'd recommend AT&T Prepaid or T-Mobile. They offer moderately priced unlimited plans and have nationwide LTE coverage. If you don;t need a lot of data, you can save a lot of money by going with Mint SIM and buying three months of 2GB LTE data at once for $15 each month ($45 total).
The best part is that there are plenty of options. You'll be able to find one that works for you!
If you use your iPhone with prepaid, what carrier do you use and which ones would you recommend?
Check out Consumer Cellular, AT&T network, great pricing, great customer service and installment plan for new phone purchase.
I would run away as fast as possible from Net10 and StraightTalk/Tracphone. Their customer service is some of the worst I've ever encountered, and you will have to call them at some point. The one advantage is that you can choose which network to use- they operate in all of the big four networks. In the end though, my auto reload got screwed up every time and dealing with their horrible customer service just wasn't worth it.
Currently, I'm prepaid directly from Verizon. Their prices aren't bad- I'm using the $60 a month plan that gets me 6 GB of data, unlimited talk/text, and tethering. Additionally, my data speeds don't seem to be throttled- I've gotten some very good speeds. With Apple providing financing for new iPhones, it's a great time to shop around for prepaid service.
Every other person in my family uses Cricket and it works very well. It is owned by AT&T so they have very robust coverage and when there are multiple lines on the same account they offer discounts that lead are pretty substantial.
Cricket is great. Best prepaid coverage as it's literally the same as AT&T's short of the very few spots where AT&T roams. They throttle LTE at 8mb/s and HSPA at 4mb/s, and their ping times are higher, but 99.9% of the population wouldn't even notice that. You can also use AT&T locked devices on Cricket.
I feel obliged to point out that T-Mobile also has a $30 plan that's unlimited data and text, but only 100 minutes per month. That's what I use. When you consider the overage charge of only 10 cents / minute over 100 minutes, this is, for some, the best option. I've had this plan for years (since my iPhone 4S) and only gone over on minutes twice.
Is it truly unlimited LTE, or throttled after a certain amount?
I used to have this plan, but I let it lapse. If I remember right - the first 5 gigabytes of data are at full LTE speeds, but once that amount has been reached in a billing period, you get throttled down to 2G/edge speeds for the remainder of the billing period (monthly).
Why do some of the comments say they were written "2 years ago" if this post was made today?
It's a recycled post that could use some updating. The Cricket links, for example, are still for the old Cricket before AT&T bought them and merged it into Aio.
Is my T-Mobile plan not normal? I'm paying 50 bucks for unlimited everything...
Not sure why you'd say that Cricket is small or has spotty coverage...Cricket is owned by AT&T and uses AT&T's network. I used them for about a year and never had an issue with coverage or speeds.
No love for TING?
Although it runs on the Sprint network their pre-pay billing options are amazing and their customer support is second to none.
Actually, they aren't exclusively using Sprint anymore. They have GSM service now as well.
Why does this mention Virgin Mobile over Boost Mobile? With Boost Mobile, Every 6 on time payments earns the customer a $5 discount. In a course of 18 months (Year and a half) the customer can be at $40 dollars a month. It's got the same features as Virgin Mobiles $55 unlimited talk, text, data plan*, Only it provides a total of $15 off in the long run as a reward to it's punctually paying customer base.
Virgin Mobile is really only has the biggest benefit to those who talk little. The $35 dollar plan (300 Min, Unlimited text, unlimited data *) with the $5 monthly discount for auto-pay customers is the cheapest plan we can provide for iPhone users.
* 2.5GB of high speed data, Then throttled.
Straight Talk isn't actually owned by Walmart. ST is a brand of TracFone which is subsidiary of America Movil, Mexico's largest telecommunications company.
No mention of TMobiles $30 prepaid plan? 100min talk, unlimited text, data is unlimited but gets throttled back once at 5GB. 10cents a minute if you go over the 100 min. Not a bad deal if you live in a Tmobile area. Coverage will vary and its usually EDGE or 3G once outside a tmob area. Oh building penetration can be a problem too.
I've been collating all the best smartphone plans for US prepaid providers. It's still much cheaper in Europe and outside the US to get data plans off-contract, but good to see an emergence here beginning.
I'm publishing the results at www.prepaidfinder.com to try and convince others that prepaid is a better deal. I plan on putting together a cost comparison calculator soon too. Feel free to provide feedback! Good luck
I have the 5. I went to Walmart and the rep told me no 4G. I want my unlimited data back and VZWs coverage!
OK, but read this and then tell me who's the best:
"No, Solavei is revolutionizing the mobile space, offering $49/month no-contract plans for unlimited text, voice and 4G data, and providing discounts with hundreds of top retailers across the country. Plus by rewarding you when you share Solavei with others, an unprecedented opportunity exists to get your piece of this multi-billion dollar industry."
Solavei is a rip off! They claim to be able to unlock iPhones and do repairs. I waited over two weeks to get my still not unlocked and not fixed iPhone back. Please watch out if you TRY to do business there!!
Thanks. I've got a Japanese KDDI iPhone, but they won't unlock it...ever.. :(
I wanted to use it when in the states, but its a no go for me...
I moved my Verizon iphone 4s over to Page Plus. $55 a month for unlimited talk/text and 2GB data. They run on Verizon's towers so the coverage is the same. Also, you can shop around for pin reloads and find them even cheaper than face value on some websites. Last 2 I bought, I paid $50 for.
May I ask how you transferred your Verizon iphone 4S to PagePlus? I just spoke with a representative that told me they wouldn't support it. Did you have to do anything special? When did you switch providers? Also, does everything function properly?
Thanks for your time!
I just cancelled AT&T today couldn't take the outrageous pricing anymore and am looking at either net10 or h20. I have an unlocked iPhone 4S and so far I am leaning towards net10. Simple mobile seems interesting but bestbuy doesn't sell their sims( I have a bunch of store credit and BB gift cards so whomever I choose has to be through BB).
Be careful with straight talk, they are notorious for shady practices and not giving a definite amount for data use and will cut you off without any notice. Google some reviews and see.
The chart shows T-Mobile throttling at 2 GB of data but I'm fairly sure that they do not throttle on the unlimited plan.
Just wanted to clear up some misinformation from the article...
H20 - MVNO running on AT&T's network. They will not have spottier coverage than other AT&T MVNOs in the article (Straight Talk, Net 10). They have the same coverage as AT&T Go Phone...the map you link to is straight from AT&T.
Net 10 does not own any spectrum, and spectrum is not CDMA or GSM. Net 10 is an MVNO owned by the same folks who own Straight Talk. The only way to get an iPhone working on Net 10 is through their BYOD program. Depending on the SIM purchased, you could be operating on the AT&T network or the T-Mobile network. Currently, SIMs for the AT&T network are not available from their website. This leaves you with the option of running on the T-Mobile network.
Straight Talk - There are two ways to get an iPhone on Straight Talk. You can go through their BYOD program and purchase a SIM, or you can purchase a new iPhone 5 from WalMart. The iPhone 5 purchased from WalMart is the CDMA model and is SIM unlocked. However, it does not use a SIM for service throught Straight Talk. It runs on the VZW CDMA network (1x and EVDO only...no LTE). While you can purchase a SIM from Straight Talk for your iPhone, AT&T SIMs are currently unavailable from their website. They are sometimes still available in WalMart stores or through Ebay. Just like Net 10, this leaves you with the option of running on T-Mobile's network unless you can find an AT&T compatible SIM in WalMart or on Ebay.
Thanks! I noticed when shopping on their site (Straight Talk), they only offered T-Mobile SIM cards. I'm guessing AT&T will want to drive customers to their AIO Wireless.
There is also the option of SimpleMobile. I am considering them for my next phone.
UNLIMITED TALK, UNLIMITED TEXT, UNLIMITED INTERNATIONAL TEXT, UNLIMITED DATA & 4G DATA, 3 WAY CALLING, VOICE MAIL, CALLER ID & MORE for $50 a month. Sorry about the caps, but I don't feel like retypting.
Lol that's okay. I looked at them but i just chose so many of the big ones that have coverage in the most areas. I almost included them but didn't know enough about them or couldn't find enough info to really stack them against, but they seemed like a good option, if they cover your area.
I will probably be switching to them once my Verizon contract is up since if I have to buy a phone at full price I might as well not deal with big red anymore.
The iPhone 5 on straight talk uses the Verizon network, not AT&T.
I don't believe I ever stated that it was an AT&T iPhone 5? I said straight talk uses at&t's network, which for a majority of their customers, it does, like the iPhone 4S. Certain devices use Verizon, and in the iPhone 5's case, that is because the Verizon variant is sold GSM unlocked but can also run on the CDMA towers straight talk owns in their spectrum. It supports more bands than the GSM variant, which is my guess as to why Straight Talk opted for that model. They have the luxury of choosing since they own both CDMA and GSM spectrum.
This article also wasn't mean to be iPhone 5 inclusive by any means, just iPhone in general.
My wife uses StraightTalk on her iPhone 4S (with an AT&T SIM) and she has no issues with it. She didn't have a data plan before, so the slower ST network doesn't bother her one bit.
Only issue she has is sometimes the APN settings for cellular data & MMS like to reset and she has to manually re-input them.
Can someone (maybe Rene or Georgia) do the same article for Canadians ? ;)
This is a great summary of prepaid plans. I plan to move to one of these soon. The only comments I'd make is that if cash is tight, not all of these apply since a new phone must be purchased in order to use it on each provider's network. I can take my iPhone 4 from AT&T to T-Mobile, but I'd have to buy a new iPhone 4S (16GB) for $382 to use Virgin Mobile. This is now a fairly old phone with little storage yet a large upfront cost. With my monthly savings, it would take almost a year to make up the cost of the phone, at which point the 4S would be two models old. Point is that you have to take into account whether you have to buy a new phone or not if switching carriers. Do any of these prepaid carriers let you bring your existing phone other than T-Mobile if you're coming from AT&T?
Hey Ryan, I'm pretty sure most of them will let you bring phones from other carriers as long as they're compatible with their network. You'd just purchase the SIM etc and not a device.
Net10 let's you bring an AT&T iPhone. That's what I'm currently using. But it costs $50 not $25. I bought the $25 card and they wouldn't activate or allow me to use the minutes. So now I have $25 worth of useless minutes. Other than that I have good service.
As much as I'd love to switch to a cheaper plan, I travel for work and need the best coverage overall, this leaves me stuck on Verizon. I even have potential for overseas work so I need my global Verizon iPhone 5.
This article fails to mention that Straight Talk uses spectrum from BOTh AT
Apologies for my incomplete post from earlier today, which was attempted from the iMore app on my iPhone, which doesn't always cooperate as it should.
Straight Talk is an Walmart owned MVNO cell service provider, and they get spectrum from BOTH Verizon and AT&T. If you already have an iPhone, or some other compatible device, then you can use your own device on Straight Talk. (BYOD) They pricing speaks for itself, as for service you'll need to be aware that if you get close to your data limits in your billing cycle they will enact significant throttling. Some claim to even get cut off.
If you can get yourself set up online and use your device without the carrier's assistance, you'll probably be fine. If you need customer service...you're in pure hell.
An RV blog I'm familiar with did a great write up on this recently, as they switched to using Straight Talk, and comments section is full of great insights as well. Go to www.wheelingit.wordpress.com and go to the May 12, 2013 post titled Cheap Cellphone Service With Straight Talk -> Saving $$ & Severing Verizon Ties!
Great job Ally, in providing information for those who may wish to use these services.
I agree! VZ is insanely expensive but their voice coverage is iron clad. Data coverage when I travel can be spotty but I need to make calls everywhere and it's always reliable for calls.