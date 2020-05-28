SiriusXM is giving interested listeners a chance to try out its streaming service absolutely free for four months when you sign up for an Essential Streaming plan. The best part about this package is that you'll be able to listen anywhere via the SiriusXM app on an Android or iOS device, or online at its website.

You won't be charged anything for your first four months of service, though after the trial, the Essential Streaming plan will bill you $8 per month. You can choose to cancel the service before then at no penalty if you don't want to keep it active.

Free to Join SiriusXM Essential Streaming: Free 4-month Trial SiriusXM is letting you listen for free during the next four months when you sign up for an Essential streaming subscription. You can cancel at any time with no penalty, though the membership will continue at $8/month once the trial ends otherwise. $0.00 $32.00 $32 off See at SiriusXM

Four months of access to SiriusXM's Essential Streaming Plan would normally cost $32, but today's offer means you can start listening now and now pay a cent until this coming October.

If you're using SiriusXM in your car, you'll want a vehicle package instead which start at $10.99 for the 'Mostly Music' option. That's a great price, though you'd be missing out on Howard Stern shows which are only included in the Select and All Access tiers.

Another SiriusXM deal could score you six months of SiriusXM Select and an Echo Dot speaker all for only $60! The Echo Dot generally costs up to $50 by itself, so it's a fantastic deal any way you slice it. You can find more information on that deal here.

Looking for more ways to stay entertained from the comfort of your own home? Even more streaming services are offering free trials and free access right now to keep you busy and informed during the next few weeks. You can score a $20 month of Sling with Showtime and Starz access, start watching Disney+ for free, or grab a month of Netflix for free. You can find even more free trials here.