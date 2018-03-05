As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has a refurbished Roku 4 for $53.99. It sells for $16 more at B&H in new condition.

When connected via HDMI this refurbished Roku 4 can stream compatible media to your TV in 4K resolution, allowing you to take advantage of every pixel that you bought. This is an older model, but the newer Roku Ultra is selling for $97, so it's still worth considering.

Don't forget, you can also grab a Fire TV 4K for $35 when you prepay for one month of DirecTV Now service or buy it from Amazon with an HD OTA antenna for $69.98.

