Bust out your arcade sticks and get ready to fight with the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection! To celebrate thirty years of one of the most iconic fighting game series, Capcom has taken twelve Street Fighter titles from the series' arcade history and brought them together into one collection that you can play on your Nintendo Switch . With this, the collection also has multiple new features to help you enjoy these games more either alone or with your friends on the couch or online.

What's different about these games?

All included Street Fighter games allow you to make use of save states so you can save your progress and pick up where you left off at any time, even mid-fight.

In addition, several of the games have extra multiplayer capabilities. Turbo, Hyper Fighting, Super Turbo, Alpha 3, and 3rd Strike all include online multiplayer in lobbies that can include up to four players. You can play casually, or participate in ranked matches to test yourself against fighters around the world. Don't worry about matchmaking taking too long, either. The game will pit you against a computer opponent so you can practice while you wait.

Super Street Fighter II gets extra special treatment on the Nintendo Switch. It includes an eight-player tournament mode for local play using four Nintendo Switch consoles. If you're getting your friends together for a night of Street Fighter, this is definitely the way to go!

Finally, the collection also includes a gallery of concept art, character biographies, fun facts about the games, and a music player that lets you listen to different Street Fighter tracks. The gallery is great for series enthusiasts who want to learn more about a beloved franchise.

What's so special about these old Street Fighter games?