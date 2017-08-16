Have you found it particularly hard to get your hands on a set of AirPods? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know if the Airpod struggle has been real.

When Apple's Airpods first launched, people were pumped to say the least 💪🏼, but some also complained that they were having a tough time finding a set for themselves.

Fast forward a number of months later and people still seem to be stuck and attached to wires while they could be rocking out wirelessly: So what gives?

Do you think there's been a shortage of Airpods lately, or did you pick up your pair without any problems?

randally 06-04-2017 07:35 PM “ Does anyone have any insight as to why AirPods are still so scarce 6 months after they were released? I am finally in a position financially and geographically to purchase a set, but there are none to be found! Grrrrrrrrrr Randall Reply

Some people have mentioned that there has been a bit of a delay and they would rather just order online and wait...

BreakingKayfabe 06-05-2017 09:17 AM “ I can't believe after all these months that there is still a waiting period on AirPods. I honestly would just order them online and start the waiting process. Reply

While others say they've been able to find them at their local Verizon stores and Walmarts...

thedonp 06-05-2017 10:46 AM “ Some local walmarts and Verizon stores have them here Reply

But what do you think?

Hop on into the iMore forums today and join the discussion to let us know if finding your AirPods has been more difficult than a super duper hard page in Where's Waldo, or if you picked up a pair in an instant!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!