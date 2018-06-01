Yashvardhan Mulki, student developer and WWDC attendee (left), and Ali Asari, founder and CEO of Tulip (right), chatting during a mentoring session in Toronto. When I asked Yashvardhan Mulki what he did on his iPhone for fun — in between a full slate of high school classes, after-school club memberships, and building iOS apps in his spare time — he told me he reads the news. "No games?" I asked him. "No," he said. He downloaded Mario Run and played it a bit, but spends what little free time he has in apps like Nuzzel and Google News brushing up on politics. I was already pretty impressed with this young man, who taught himself Apple's Swift programming language at age 11 by watching YouTube videos, and published his first app, a Canadian elections assistant (under his father's name, because remember, he's only 15), in May. But this just sealed it for me — Yashvardhan, or Yash, as he prefers to be called, is going places. In the short term, Yash is also going places. A place, in particular. This weekend, he leaves for San Jose and his second Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where he once again hopes to sit in on sessions, speak with the Apple geniuses (small "g") in charge of iOS's myriad frameworks, and bask in the glow of the most inclusive, welcoming, and pumped developer community in the world.

Prior to his leaving for California, I got to sit with Yash, who wants to be an entrepreneur when he grows up — at 15, he's already more mature than most adults I know — as he interviewed another giant in Canadian business, Ali Asaria, in downtown Toronto. You may not know Asaria's name, but you definitely know his work — especially if, prior to buying your iPhone you were a CrackBerry addict. Asaria graduated from the University of Waterloo with a degree in Computer Science, and while there he got a job at BlackBerry (née RIM), where he worked on making the software run smoothly on what was then very rudimentary phone hardware. He was the youngest person in the company at the time to be awarded a patent. If Yash represents the future of this planet, I think we'll be OK. But Asaria aspired to greater things than merely making phone software run more smoothly, so in his spare time he taught himself how to code (sound familiar?) and built what is arguably the second most famous mobile game ever: Brick Breaker. It ended up on over 100 million BlackBerry phones and inspired years of clones. Between 2006 and today, Asaria founded Well.ca, one of Canada's largest e-commerce stores focusing on health, wellness, and baby products, and Tulip, which since its inception in 2013 has become one of the most interesting and disruptive companies in the retail space.