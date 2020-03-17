What you need to know
- Adobe is giving free access to its Creative Cloud apps for students during the coronavirus outbreak.
- Students need to attend a school or college that is an education customer of Adobe.
- IT admins have to apply to get temporary access to Creative Cloud apps for students.
Adobe is helping remote learners continue their studies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak (via TechRadar). Students at schools are colleges that are Adobe education customers can receive free access to Adobe's desktop Creative Cloud apps at home for a limited time. The licenses will be available until May 2020 and will help students continue their coursework while they're not able to attend school or college in person.
In order to receive free access to the Creative Cloud apps, a school IT admin needs to request temporary access using this form. Only one IT admin per institution needs to apply. Adobe will then review the request and send an email to the IT admin by March 20, 2020.
If approved, students and teachers will have access to Adobe's Creative Cloud apps. Some institutions have shut down their buildings and required students and teachers to work from home. Many schools have labs with computers with Adobe's Creative Cloud apps installed. Without access to these computers, students would be left to purchase subscriptions themselves or to not be able to do their work from home. Home access will provide an alternative to these computers and allow students and educators to work from home.
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
- How to clean and disinfect your laptop the right way
- How to properly clean and disinfect your smartphone
- Keep tabs on coronavirus using Bing search
- How to easily make hand sanitizer at home when all the stores run out
- Hand sanitizer is still available via these online retailers
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All major phone networks in the UK are having service issues right now
Due to an unknown issue, network outages are being reported all over the UK.
Apple is now saying its stores are closed 'until further notice'
After initially saying that it would keep its stores closed through March 27, Apple now says they won't re-open "until further notice".
This lust-worthy iPhone 12 concept drags iPhone 4 into the future
If the real iPhone 12 looks anything like this it's sure to be a winner.
Great video editing software for your Mac
You don't need to buy expensive video-editing software to get the job done. Here are some of the hottest video-editing software for Mac on the market today.