August is here, and that means it's almost time to go back to school. Best Buy has been running some discounts for students already, and right now the retailer is offering $125 off Apple's MacBook lineup with the student coupon code. If you aren't already receiving the student coupons, all you have to do is sign up for a free My Best Buy account, then enroll in the student deals, and then wait for the codes to come to your inbox.

The $125 savings drops the price of a 13.3-inch MacBook Air down to $874.99, and the best part is that the discount stacks on top of any other discounts that are going on right now. Apple's Back to School offer this year saves you on average around $50 to $100 on eligible Mac purchase, and you can get a free set of Beats wireless headphones, but most people would rather pay less on the purchase upfront than get the free headphones.

If you're a student or educator, there are a lot of discounts from various retailers you may not know about.

