If you are in the market for a USB headset with a microphone and aren't looking to drop a ton of money, the Mpow HC6 USB Headset is worth a look. The headset features a microphone that will allow you to chat with coworkers on Zoom or Skype but then switch over and talk with your friends while gaming on your PC.

The mic is actually noise-canceling, so whoever you are talking to will be sure to hear you clearly. The earcups are made with artificial leather that extends through the headband, so you'll also get all-day comfort when wearing it for long periods of time. With so many of us working from home now, we all need a comfortable headset.

Mpow also includes a 3.5mm audio jack on the headphones, so you can use it with a lot more than just your PC. According to Mpow, the HC6 is compatible with Windows 2000/7/8/10/XP/Vista, Mac OS X, iOS, Android, Tablet, and PC. The company does note that you need to plug in with USB in order to use the mute function on the mic.

Here are some of the high-level features of the headset:

40mm driver for advanced audio performance

2 in 1 in-line volume control for wide compatibility

On-ear Protein memory earmuff for optimal wearing comfort

Noise-cancelling microphone provide excellent soundstage

If you've been looking for a versatile headset you can use for multiple purposes, the Mpow Hc6 USB headset will get you through the whole workday and into game night.