To collect Stars, you're going to need to use all items in Super Mario 64 — the first classic game in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Princess Peach needs saving, and it's not going to happen unless you manage to use all of the tools Mario can get his hands on. To help you out, we've made a list of all of the items Mario can use in Super Mario 64, along with explanations for what they do.
All items in Super Mario 64
You must first unlock the Red, Blue, and Green Blocks before you can access the special Caps they hold in Super Mario 64.
|Yellow ! Blocks
|These release Coins, 1-Up Mushrooms, or Koopa Shells when hit. |
|Red ! Blocks
|These release Wing Caps, which allow Mario to fly for a short period of time.
|Blue ! Blocks
|These release Vanish Caps, which allow Mario to pass through walls for a limited time.
|Green ! Blocks
|These release Metal Caps, which make Mario invincible for a short amount of time.
|Yellow Coins
|Restores Mario's health and when Mario collects 100 Coins in a level, he earns a Star.
|Red Coins
|These are worth two Coins each. Mario must find eight Red Coins in each level to get a Star.
|Blue Coins
|These are worth five Coins each. If Mario discovers Blue Coin Buttons he will have a limited time to collect all of the Blue Coins that appear nearby.
|Crates
|Once Mario grabs hold of one, it will bounce about pulling Mario with it before bursting into Coins.
|Spinning Heart
|Replenishes Mario's health at a speed that corresponds to how quickly Mario ran through it.
|Koopa Shells
|When Mario rides one of these he moves about quickly, can traverse lava or water, and is invincible against enemies until he jumps off or crashes.
|1-Up Mushrooms
|Adds an extra life to your total.
You will need access to certain items at the right times to collect Stars in Super Mario 64. Keep an eye out for special items so you can make things easier for yourself.
