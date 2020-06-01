An attractive PC port of Super Mario 64 now supports mods that make the game look even better ( via PC Gamer ). Earlier this month, we reported on the port of the popular Mario title , that runs natively on Windows 10. Rather than relying on emulation, the port runs natively on Windows 10 and supports DX12. Since its initial exposure, the game gained mod support. Mods include texture improvements and the ability to replace Super Mario 64's Mario with Mario from Super Mario Galaxy . At the moment, it isn't available on macOS, only being on Windows 10.

Above, you can see a mod that upscales textures using AI. Some of the most noticeable changes occur on paintings. There are also significant improvements to the look of trees and doors. CrashCrew are working on the texture improvements shown above.

You can also replace Mario with an HD version of the character. Based on the footage shown off below, the swap appears relatively seamless. Mario will look better than his surroundings, but it isn't that jarring in the clip. Armando Arredondo is behind the HD Mario mod.