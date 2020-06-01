What you need to know
- A popular PC port of Super Mario 64 now supports mods.
- Mods can improve the textures of the game and replace Mario with a higher definition Mario from Super Mario Galaxy.
- Nintendo is taking action against sites hosting the game.
An attractive PC port of Super Mario 64 now supports mods that make the game look even better (via PC Gamer). Earlier this month, we reported on the port of the popular Mario title, that runs natively on Windows 10. Rather than relying on emulation, the port runs natively on Windows 10 and supports DX12. Since its initial exposure, the game gained mod support. Mods include texture improvements and the ability to replace Super Mario 64's Mario with Mario from Super Mario Galaxy. At the moment, it isn't available on macOS, only being on Windows 10.
Above, you can see a mod that upscales textures using AI. Some of the most noticeable changes occur on paintings. There are also significant improvements to the look of trees and doors. CrashCrew are working on the texture improvements shown above.
You can also replace Mario with an HD version of the character. Based on the footage shown off below, the swap appears relatively seamless. Mario will look better than his surroundings, but it isn't that jarring in the clip. Armando Arredondo is behind the HD Mario mod.
Unsurprisingly, Nintendo has taken action against sites hosting the game. That being said, you can still find it if you know where to look on Reddit.
There are several other mods that can enable cheats, disable draw distance, and remove linear filtering. You can check out videos of more mods in action on Unreal's YouTube channel (not affiliate with Unreal Engine).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Developer interview: Steve Troughton-Smith talks iOS 14, WWDC, and more
We caught up with Steve Troughton-Smith to talk about WWDC as a remote conference, and his hopes and dreams for iOS 14.
Apple loses appeal in Italy over iPhone slow down scandal
A court in Italy has upheld a ruling that Apple slowed down iPhones unlawfully, for which Apple was made to pay 10 million euros in fines.
Apple unveils 'Ted Lasso' first look for TV+, debuting August 14
Apple has given its first look at TV+ comedy 'Ted Lasso', which it has announced will debut on August 14.
Bored at home? HP's got you covered with this gaming setup
No one said being stuck at home would be easy. It's lonely. It's boring. It's downright exhausting. And that's if you have work to do. If you, like many, are currently out of a job, you've almost nothing to do. What better way to pass the time by gaming? If you're in the market for a new rig or some new gear, HP's got a great sale going on, too!