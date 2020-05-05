A port of Super Mario 64 that runs on PCs appeared recently online. Playing Super Mario 64 on PCs isn't a new concept, but this new port runs natively on Windows 10, meaning it's not running in emulation. It also supports DX12. As a result, it runs smoothly and can run in 4K or ultra-wide modes. YouTuber Unreal shared an eleven-minute clip of the Super Mario 64 port running in 4K with a 16:9 aspect ratio (via VGC). At the moment, it isn't available on macOS, only being on Windows 10.

The port supports peripherals such as the Xbox One controller. In the video's description, Unreal states, "I use the Xbox One controller, turn it on and play." YouTube caps the video at 30FPS, so we can't see the port in all of its glory. Unreal shared a screenshot of the game running at 550FPS in 4K.