Supercell is holding a live stream on YouTube to launch its new game Brawl Stars!

Supercell has a new game hitting the App Store soon called Brawl Stars, and the developers are having a live stream tournament to reveal the game to the masses! Here's the feed!

Brawl Stars is a 3v3 multiplayer shooter game that is colorful and wacky, just like other Supercell games.

"Time to Brawl out! From the makers of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale comes Brawl Stars! Round up your friends and get ready for an epic multiplayer slugfest! Unlock a variety of rowdy game modes and dozens of rough and tumble characters with punishing SUPER abilities."

The game will be free to play, with in-app purchases available, and will only be launching on the Canadian App Store to start. No official word on a release date yet; however, I suspect it will be very soon.

There will be plenty more Brawl Stars to talk about in the coming days and I'm super excited to get my hands on this game.

What do you think of Brawl Stars so far?

Let us know in the comments below.