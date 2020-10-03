Job markets change left and right. But regardless of how society changes and technology improves, electrical engineering remains an excellent, and potentially lucrative, career.
Supercharge your electrical engineering journey by making an investment in The Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle. It's currently 95% off MSRP, available for just $59.99.
The bundle features 34 hours of extensive educational content on electric circuits, machines, power generation, electronics and more. Thirteen courses are included, ranging from the beginnings, like basic concepts of electrical circuits, to more advanced fare, like high voltage generation for electrical engineering.
Bankrate ranked electrical engineering the No. 5 most valuable college degree, with a median income of $99,000.
Electrical engineers can find jobs as hardware, software, robotics, avionics and more. This bundle could be the starting point to a remarkable career. And instead of paying nearly $1,300, you can get it now for $59.99.
Apple planning Arcade titles to rival 'Breath of the Wild'
Twitter leaker Fudge says Apple Arcade is getting "big money" poured into it, and that Apple has titles in the works to rival the likes of 'Breath of the Wild'. This is fuelling development of an A14X-like Apple TV and an Apple game controller.
ETA's iOS 14 widgets tell you exactly how long it'll take to get places
Need to know how long it will take to get to Starbucks at all times? Put your ETA on your Home screen.
The iPhone event is coming — here's what I want to see in the iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Which color Nintendo Switch Lite fits you best?
Choosing between three Switch Lite colors beckons the question: "Which one should I get?" We break down the differences to help you reach the best decision.