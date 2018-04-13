I recently got an email telling me about a new "backpack gadget," which I almost deleted because I get a lot of emails about backpacks. As soon as I saw the images, though, I was intrigued. It's not a backpack. It's a set of straps for your backpack that are designed to relieve shoulder and back tension as we carry around all of our cameras, phones, laptops, chargers, tablets, and everything else that I tend to drag with me to conventions (I can literally picture myself leaning forward right now, trying to counterbalance the weight in my bag). They're called SuperStraps and they're currently receiving funding on Kickstarter. See at Kickstarter SuperStraps are padded bracers with a pliable arcing piece of material that acts like your own hands pulling on your backpack to relieve pressure. Basically, they turn your everyday bag into an ergonomic backpack so you don't even have to change your style.

SuperStraps is the worlds first and only backpack booster that instantly relieves shoulder and back tension + lifts 27 pounds of force off your neck. Sleek and minimal behind your everyday backpack straps, it activates in 1 second flat when your bag starts to feel heavy.

When you connect them to your backpack's shoulder straps, you'll be able to pull on a hidden string that will adjust the SuperStraps into an arcing position, relieving the pressure from your shoulders and back. You can quickly enable and disable the repositioning at any time. The SuperStraps look really cool. I can totally see myself using them at WWDC, GDC, Google I/O, and any other conference I go to where I'm carrying around 20 pounds of tech on my back all day.