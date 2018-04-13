I recently got an email telling me about a new "backpack gadget," which I almost deleted because I get a lot of emails about backpacks. As soon as I saw the images, though, I was intrigued. It's not a backpack. It's a set of straps for your backpack that are designed to relieve shoulder and back tension as we carry around all of our cameras, phones, laptops, chargers, tablets, and everything else that I tend to drag with me to conventions (I can literally picture myself leaning forward right now, trying to counterbalance the weight in my bag).
They're called SuperStraps and they're currently receiving funding on Kickstarter.
SuperStraps are padded bracers with a pliable arcing piece of material that acts like your own hands pulling on your backpack to relieve pressure. Basically, they turn your everyday bag into an ergonomic backpack so you don't even have to change your style.
SuperStraps is the worlds first and only backpack booster that instantly relieves shoulder and back tension + lifts 27 pounds of force off your neck. Sleek and minimal behind your everyday backpack straps, it activates in 1 second flat when your bag starts to feel heavy.
When you connect them to your backpack's shoulder straps, you'll be able to pull on a hidden string that will adjust the SuperStraps into an arcing position, relieving the pressure from your shoulders and back. You can quickly enable and disable the repositioning at any time.
The SuperStraps look really cool. I can totally see myself using them at WWDC, GDC, Google I/O, and any other conference I go to where I'm carrying around 20 pounds of tech on my back all day.
The SuperStraps have already surpassed their original funding goal of $18,000 with 14 days to go. Current pledges are all the way up to $475K right now.
Keep in mind that, when a crowd-funded project gets over funded like this, some of the issues that arise come from the company not being prepared for such a large order. Sometimes the estimated shipping date gets pushed back.
The creators of SuperStraps, BetterCo., is experienced with large funding Kickstarter campaigns, however, with two previous campaigns that raised over $1 million each and began shipment on time.
During the Kickstarter campaign, you can pledge as little as $49 for the SuperStraps, which will eventually retail for $75. Plus, during the campaign, every pledge will receive a digital copy of Back Pain Survival Guide. Shipping is estimated for October 2018.
How's your backpack treating you?
Do the SuperStraps look like a good idea to you? Are you considering pledging to this Kickstarter campaign? Let me know what you think in the comments.