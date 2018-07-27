The answer to that question ultimately lies within your use for it. Not all tablets are created equal, and that's never more apparent than when you compare anything to the iPad. Apple is still the biggest single player in the tablet space, so it's always in conversations. It's a worthy comparison, too. The iPad is a good tablet and with the latest model, Apple has brought the price to an attractive starting point while folding in some features from its more expensive models. So, let's examine the case for buying both the iPad and the Surface Go before making a decision.

Why you should buy an iPad

If you just want a tablet, the iPad is arguably the best choice you can make right now. The latest regular model starts at just $329, and for that you get 32GB of internal storage and only Wi-Fi. Add $100 and you get 128GB of storage, and cellular models start at $459. All models have the same 2GB of RAM and Apple A10 processor, and iOS is optimized to run like a dream on it. You also can't currently get a cellular Surface Go. For that, we have to wait. But believe it or not you can get the latest iPad for $70 less than a Surface Go, so it's also ahead if you're looking flat out to spend less money. The latest generation iPad also supports the Apple Pencil, so for an additional $99 you can get to your digital inking, something that used to be exclusive to the iPad Pro. And if you want to get some typing done, there are a number of keyboards you can use with the iPad. Windows 10's tablet mode just isn't as good as an iPad. But, honestly, that's not why you should buy an iPad. Regardless of Apple's marketing message, the iPad is not a traditional computer, at least, not in the sense you've come to understand. The interface is 100% touch, and as a result, it's perfect on a tablet. And that's why you should seriously consider the iPad. If you want a tablet that's a mobile computing device to run your favorite apps and games, consume video content, listen to music, browse the web, interact with social media, and a host of other things, the iPad is pretty much as good as it gets. The App Store is absolutely chock full of incredible apps and games, and so for many, it's truly all the computer they'll ever need. You can do work on one, but that's not why you should buy one. You should buy one for everything else you use a tablet for. Windows 10's weakness is Apple's strength. Windows 10's tablet mode is Surface Go's biggest weakness Why you should buy a Surface Go