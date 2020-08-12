What you need to know
- Nikkei Asian Review has conducted its annual survey of global technology markets.
- Results reveal China now has the largest market share in 12 sectors.
- Notably, Huawei has surpassed Apple to become the second-largest smartphone maker for the first time.
A new report from Nikkei Asian Review says Huawei has surpassed Apple with the second-largest market share of the smartphone market for the first time in 2019.
According to the report, Chinese companies "are continuing to expand their presence in the race for dominance in global high-technology markets with a boost from robust domestic demand." The report notes that of 74 high-tech sectors surveyed, China now boasts the largest market share in 12 of them, up from 10 last year. Despite this rise, the U.S. still dominates with the largest market share in 25 such sectors.
Notably, despite US-China trade tensions and an export ban, the Chinese smartphone maker passed Apple for the first time:
The Nikkei survey shows it took second place in the smartphone market, expanding its share to 17.6%, up 2.9 percentage points, surpassing Apple for the first time and narrowing the gap with top-ranked Samsung Electronics of South Korea.
The report further notes that Huawei's most recent quarter market share was 20%, again up on the same period last year. The report emphasizes further this massive shift in the smartphone market in recent years:
Five years ago, Samsung and Apple held a combined 39% of the global smartphone market, whereas Huawei only accounted for about a 5% share. In 2019, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo -- all from China -- had a combined 35% share in a sign of the changing lineup of main players.
You can read the full report here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
White House document confirms TikTok could be cut off from app stores
A White House document has reportedly clarified that an executive order targeting TikTok could see it removed from app stores and prevented from hosting advertising on its platform.
NJ Supreme Court rules you can be forced to give up your phone’s passcode
In a 4-3 decision, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Fifth Amendment did not protect this particular defendant.
Ooredoo ONE subscribers can now get an Apple TV 4K with their TV plan
Subscribers to Qatari TV company Ooredoo can get a free Apple TV 4K with their ONE plan right now.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.