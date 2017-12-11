Suspect cryptocurrency wallet app made its way onto the App Store

The app rose to the number three spot in Finance category of the App Store this weekend as part of a bitcoin frenzy that saw exchange Coinbase top Apple's free download list in the U.S. In this case, however, it is important to note this app is not official so users should avoid downloading it.

The app developer — who is listed as Nam Le — has three other apps with Apple, including two panda fighting games, but no history of crypto or bitcoin services.