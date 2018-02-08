Apple's new HomePod speaker is a musical marvel. Packed with all sorts of fancy audio technology and — let's be honest — wizardry, the small-yet-substantial speaker is bound to knock your socks off … especially if you're used to listening to music on a smart speaker from Google or Amazon. If you're rocking a Sonos setup, my colleague Rene Ritchie says the HomePod is on par — if not better — than his Sonos speakers. I'll leave that comparison up to you. Regardless of the whys, you're still going to need to know how to make the switch. This guide can help with that!

Preparing to make the switch

Before you make the switch to HomePod, you need to take stock of your current audio-listening setup:

What services are you using to listen to music or play podcasts?

How much do you rely on streaming services for your media consumption?

How do you actually listen to audio in your home?

How many speakers do you have in your home?

Do you rely on multi-room audio?

Are you streaming from an AirPlay-compatible device (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, etc.)?

In answering these questions, you'll be able to determine what it's going to take to recreate your audio listening experience using HomePod. If you need multi-room audio streaming, you'll have to keep in mind that multiple HomePods won't support multi-room streaming until the feature ships later this year. If you use Spotify for music streaming, you'll need to consider making the switch to Apple Music.

Once you've figured out what it's going to take to make the switch to HomePod, you can use that game plan to dive right in!

Transferring your audio library

Given that you'll mostly be using your new HomePod to listen to music and other audio, your first and most important step is to transfer over your audio library. If you use a music streaming service like Spotify or Google Play Music, it'll be relatively easy to make the switch to Apple Music. Most streaming music services have similar music libraries, so you should be able to find most, if not all, of your music on Apple Music. If you've got a lot of tracks that you've ripped from CDs or acquired through other means, you can use iCloud Music Library to store that audio and make it available to HomePod.

There are some apps and services that claim to help you transfer your playlists and music libraries between music streaming services, but most of them have poor reviews, claiming the transfer process ends up creating half-complete and messy playlists. My advice: Take the time to rebuild your music playlists and streaming library on Apple Music when you make the switch. Your locally stored audio can be added automatically using iCloud Music Library.

Subscribe to Apple Music

If you're a streaming music subscriber, it's probably a good idea to switch to Apple Music. Apple Music is built into HomePod, meaning you don't use a separate device to stream to HomePod. You also don't need a separate device for control — your voice is the controller. Apple built the HomePod specifically for Apple Music; if you want to get the best experience possible from the speaker, you're going to want an Apple Music subscription.

Subscribe to iTunes Match

If you've decided Apple Music just isn't for you (you're the person who's painstakingly created a perfectly curated music library filled with b-sides, rare live recordings, and secret mixtapes), you can use an iTunes Match subscription to sync your music library to iCloud and listen to those tunes with HomePod.

Enable iCloud Music Library

Once you've subscribed to Apple Music or set up iTunes Match, all that's left is to enable iCloud Music Library. iCloud Music Library stores your iTunes Library in iCloud, making it easy to sync your music to all your devices. Whether you're working with a personal music library via iTunes Match or a streaming library via Apple Music, iCloud Music Library is the big bucket in the sky from which HomePod picks out your personal jams. If you ask Siri on HomePod to play a playlist you've created, it looks in the bucket for your playlist and starts playing Songs To Dance To In The Shower Without Slipping And Breaking My Wrist, Part 2 The Reckoning without hesitation. Also, that is an incredible name for a playlist! Your creativity knows no bounds.

