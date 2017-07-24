T-Mobile bringing its scam call prevention tools to MetroPCS

T-Mobile US has announced that its Scam ID and Scam Block protection features will be available for customers of its MetroPCS prepaid brand starting Tuesday, July 25. The scam protection features, which T-Mobile rolled out to its own customers in April, attempt to identify potential spam callers in order to let you know which calls are genuine, and which are not.

From T-Mobile:

Shortly after rolling out advanced scam protection to T-Mobile customers last spring, the Un-carrier today announced that both Scam ID and Scam Block will be available to MetroPCS customers starting tomorrow, July 25th—at no extra cost. And Scam ID and Scam Block will work on every single MetroPCS device because these advanced, patent-pending technologies are built directly into T-Mobile's nationwide network.

Advertisement





MetroPCS customers will be automatically enrolled in Scam ID beginning July 25. They will be able to turn on Scam Block on the same day by dialing #662#, and off by dialing #632.

Scam ID identifies potential scam calls and displays a "Scam Likely" message on your phone when it rings. If you turn on Scam Blocker, T-Mobile and MetroPCS can keep likely scam calls from ever reaching you in the first place.