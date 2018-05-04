Today only, eBay is having a flash sale and offering 15% off orders of $50 or more site-wide with promo code PMAY4TH. You can only save up to $100 total and you can only use the code once. However, you can use the code on multiple items in the same cart to get the maximum discount, so do all your shopping in one go.

The main exclusions that always apply to codes like this are in the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Unlike most of the other eBay coupons we've seen, this deal is not limited to specific sellers! You can use it on any order over $50 as long as the items aren't in those excluded categories. This sale will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Use this flash sale as an opportunity to grab a deal on a pricey device you've had your eye on for a while. You could get a brand new Nintendo Switch for just $246.49 from antonline or an Xbox One X from Best Buy for $424.99. Fitbit's newest fitness tracker the Versa, along with plenty of others, is on sale thanks to eBay right now as well.

I highly recommend using major retailers like Best Buy and Newegg if you aren't a regular eBay shopper. Plenty of other retailers, including Dyson and BuyDig, have eBay storefronts as well. This code should work with all of them.

Here's a few deals we like:

Remember this sale is site-wide, so be sure to browse to your heart's content and then buy everything at once.

See on eBay