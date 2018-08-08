Today eBay is taking 15% off just about everything with the code PRONTO15. You will need to make a minimum purchase of $25. It has a maximum potential savings of $100, so you will continue to save 15% when buying up to $667 worth of goods. You can only use the code once on one shopping cart, but you can use the code on everything in that cart instead of just one item. This deal expires at 1 a.m. Eastern, August 9.

Today's deal is more-or-less identical to the 15% off sales we've seen recently, and while that's not quite the best sale we've seen from eBay it does mean you have another chance to save on the sort of products we really don't see go on sale very much. The only exclusions to this sale are warranties, protection plans, and any items from the following categories: Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate.

If you're a little unsure about eBay itself, remember that this sale isn't limited to just auctions. You don't have to bid on your favorite items and wait to see who else bids. We're talking about "Buy It Now" products. Also, many major retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Dyson, and KitchenAid have eBay storefronts where you can find a lot of the items from their main web sites. Stick to those stores, top-rated sellers, and people with a lot of great feedback from the last six months or so. You'll be taking a lot less risk that way.

A few of the best ways to save include:

