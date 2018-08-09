Planning Wi-Fi coverage of a large or Wi-Fi busy area can be a daunting task. Overlapping radio signals, building materials, practical installation locations, and the number of devices all come into play. If you've ever had to provide Wi-Fi coverage, or if you are having issues with dead zones in a current Wi-Fi network, then NetSpot can help you troubleshoot and plan better coverage of just about any sized area.

NetSpot

NetSpot by Etwok offers a professional Wi-Fi site survey application that includes signal strength discovery tools and an easy to read "heat-map" of your Wi-Fi coverage. It comes in three versions: a home user version that offers a single user license for up to two zones for $49; a Pro version with a single user license and a technician license for up to fifty zones for $149; and finally, an enterprise license for 10 users and 10 technical licenses for unlimited zones for $499.

Note: We were provided an unsolicited Pro version of the software free of charge for this article.

NetSpot's "Discover" tools

NetSpot's discovery tools, offer easy to navigate and detailed Wi-Fi radio signal information, including information on congestion, signal noise, frequencies, and signal strength of not only your network, but any adjacent network that is in proximity. This information can help you tailor your Wi-Fi signal to reduce interference and maximize throughput.

How to use MacOS Wireless Diagnostics to get the best possible Wi-Fi settings in your area

By itself, the "Discover" tools offered by NetSpot are nice, but not anything you couldn't already discern from your Mac with built in tools. NetSpot, however, gives added visual cues so that at a glance visual representation of various radio qualities can be quickly discerned. It's a very nice addition.