Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there thanks to a fast edit-test-debug cycle and wide versatility. Jumping into Python from a beginner's standpoint isn't exactly easy, as there are many routes you can take. The training required to become a Python expert is also generally quite expensive.

Become a Python master and save over 90% with this bundle! Learn more

What if there was a bundle of courses that included teaching for beginners as well as advanced users? What if, instead of paying over $800, you could pay under $50 and have access to the bundle for lifetime access?

Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a great deal on the Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0, which includes eight courses that will take you from amateur to expert. Instead of paying the regular price of $1,293, you'll pay just $50. That's over 90 percent off!

Included in this bundle are hundreds of lectures in the following nine courses:

  • Fast Track Python for Newbies
  • Learn Python Image Processing by Making Instagram-Style Filters
  • Create a Raspberry Pi Smart Security Camera with Python
  • Master Data Visualization with Python
  • The Complete Python Programming Boot Camp: Beginner to Advanced
  • Learn Python with 70+ Exercises
  • Python Programming for Beginners: Learn Python in One Day
  • Machine Learning with Python
  • Python for Finance: Investment Fundamentals & Data Analytic

Learn how to code with Python! Learn more

Even if you're a complete beginner to Python, this bundle has what's needed to become a true expert. At over 90 percent off, there's no better time to get started on a new career. Don't wait too long; this deal won't last forever.