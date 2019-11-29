If you're shopping for a new drone on Black Friday there's one brand you're going to be looking at, praying for a good discount. Everyone wants what DJI has and this year's crown jewel is a substantial discount on the company's best consumer drone, the Mavic 2 Pro. It's now at its best-ever price and it's cheaper than the Mavic 2 Zoom, even.

At $1,379 DJI's flagship consumer drone is at its lowest price ever thanks to a crazy 20% discount

The Mavic 2 Pro shares a platform with the Mavic 2 Zoom but usually commands a higher price because of its camera. The Mavic 2 Pro comes with a Hasselblad shooter that contains a 1-inch 20MP CMOS sensor capable of not only 4K video but 10-bit Dlog-M, 10-bit HDR and has an adjustable aperture to boot.

It's an incredible piece of technology for something that's still compact enough to stash in your travel bag. The Mavic 2, like its predecessor the Mavic Pro, is a foldable drone, and you'll be looking at a maximum flight time of 31 minutes per battery.

For serious aerial photographers and videographers, the Mavic 2 Pro is currently without equal. Its balance of portability, sheer brilliance from the camera and DJI's well-regarded flight technology and software makes it the one to get. And right now there's never been a better time to pull the trigger.

