Take-Two released its latest quarterly report. In the report, Take-Two noted the sales milestones for multiple games. Borderlands 3 has now sold 7 million units, up from 5 million shortly after release. At the time, it was noted that over 70% of copies sold were sold digitally. Red Dead Redemption 2, which just released on PC, has reached 26.5 million units sold.

Sales juggernaut Grand Theft Auto V continues to perform extremely well and has now sold over 115 million copies, which means the game has sold 5 million copies since May earlier this year. NBA 2K20 has sold over 6 million copies so far, with the strong performance of the title pushing it to the top spot of the September 2019 NPD charts, which also helped the overall quarterly report. Overall net revenue for Take-Two is up 74% year-over-year to $859 million, with net bookings up up 63% to $950 million.

For next quarter, Take-Two is expecting continued performance from these strong titles to continue, while The Outer Worlds will be a major factor. Take-Two noted that The Outer Worlds is "exceeding expectations" so far. The Nintendo Switch version of the game is set to be released sometime before March 31, 2020. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, said that "Looking ahead, Take-Two has the strongest development pipeline in its history, including sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP."